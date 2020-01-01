Lille’s Jonathan Bamba returns to training after testing negative for the coronavirus

The Ivorian winger has rejoined the rest of Christophe Galtier’s team after he recovered from Covid-19

have confirmed Jonathan Bamba has resumed training on Monday after he tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Ivorian forward contracted the virus on July 6 ahead of their friendly against Mouscron and has been in isolation receiving treatment, along with international Jonathan Ikone.

The 21-year-old has now been given the green light to rejoin Christophe Galtier’s side after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Ils étaient de retour au Domaine de Luchin aujourd’hui 👊



Et sachez que les deux Jonathan vont bien 😇 pic.twitter.com/Osq6J3j5ur — LOSC (@losclive) July 20, 2020

Bamba has been with the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit since the summer of 2018 when he signed a five-year contract with the side following his arrival from .

The winger has since scored 14 goals in 64 league appearances and in April 2019 he was named player of the season following his impressive performances.

In the 2019-20 campaign, Bamba scored one goal and provided nine assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for the Mastiffs.

The forward formed a productive partnership with international Victor Osimhen along with Ikone to help the club finish fourth in Ligue 1 last campaign.

Bamba played for CA Paris-Charenton, UJA Alfortville and Saint-Etienne youth setups before his promotion to the Saints first team.

The winger made 42 league appearances for Saint-Etienne and had loan spells at Paris FC, Sint-Truiden and during his seven-year stay with the side.

Bamba has played for France U16, U18, U20 and U21 but he is still eligible to feature for the national team, provided he desires to pledge his allegiance to the West Africans.

The forward will hope to continue his fine form during Lille’s pre-season games ahead of their 2020-21 campaign.