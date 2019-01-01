Lille star Osimhen sends Valencia warning with stunning backheel goal
Lille forward Victor Osimhen has fired a warning shot to Valencia before their Uefa Champions League meeting.
The Ligue 1 outfit will be aiming to pick up their first points in Group H when they host Albert Celades' men at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday.
Osimhen proved his readiness for the fixture with a brilliant backheel goal in Tuesday's training session.
👏 Top tekkers, @victorosimhen9 ! pic.twitter.com/TXSp81Kb4S— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) October 22, 2019
Although Lille have lost their opening two games in the Champions League this season, Osimhen's goalscoring form at home might come as a relief for them.
The Super Eagles forward has scored eight goals across all competitions so far this season, including seven in Ligue 1 but all his efforts have come at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.