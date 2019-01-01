Lille star Osimhen confident ahead of ‘difficult’ Champions League trip to Ajax

The Great Danes are hoping to begin their campaign in the elite European tournament on a flying note in Amsterdam on Tuesday

Victor Osimhen admitted will be a difficult opponent for but he is optimistic they can grab maximum points on the road.

The outfit will commence their 2019-20 Uefa campaign against the Dutch champions on Tuesday and the international is aiming to make his debut in the competition as well.

Osimhen has enjoyed a fine start to life in the French top-flight since his permanent switch from Charleroi in July and has scored five goals in his first five outings for Christophe Galtier’s side.

Ahead of Tuesday’s trip to the Johan Cruyff Arena, the 20-year-old forward said Lille have the qualities to overcome Erik ten Hag’s side, who reached the semi-final of the competition last season.

"We feel good. We have some strong individuals, but above all, we have a team," Osimhen told Ligue 1 website.

"We're going to play a big club, they'll be difficult to play, but we have what it takes to win it. We're going there to win.”

Osimhen was brought to Lille as a direct replacement for ’s Nicolas Pepe, who joined the for €80 million, and he has justified the move with his goalscoring exploits this term.

The Super Eagles described his present form as a reward for his hard work in the past years and he singled out two players who have helped him settled in well at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

"I've been working hard for the last three years, I've had setbacks in my career, in my life, but this proves work pays," he added.

"I've always had in mind to repay the club's confidence, and the coach's. Even before coming here, I had my mindset on that. I have come to a big league, a big team.

"The other players, like the established players such as Jose Fonte and Benjamin André, do all they can to make me feel good, to help me settle in. I'd be nothing without them."