'Like a sponsored hen night!' - Huddersfield fans fume after home kit reveal

The Terriers' new shirt sponsors, Paddy Power, feature more than a little prominently, though it is believed that it is merely just a prank

fans have been left scratching their heads after their new home kit for the 2019-20 season was unveiled.

Having suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, Terriers supporters would have been hoping for much more to smile about this time around as Jan Siewert looks to plot a route towards the top of the Championship.

But on Wednesday morning it was revealed that their new shirt for the upcoming campaign would be adorned by a huge Paddy Power logo after the Irish bookmaker was confirmed as the club's new sponsor earlier in the week.

🔵 #htafc's new home kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season has today been revealed!



Produced by main supplier @UmbroUK, the new home kit features a modern spin on the traditional blue and white striped home shirt thanks to new title sponsor @paddypower. — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) July 17, 2019

Football fans from around the world were quick to react to the eye-catching design, though it was quickly pointed out that if this is indeed the shirt that Huddersfield would be wearing this term it would contravene Football League regulations in terms of the size of a sponsor's logo.

Though it has not been confirmed, it is believed that the "reveal" is no more than a publicity stunt, with Paddy Power having form for previously trying to grab headlines around sporting events.

They infamously planted a fan dressed as the Grim Reaper inside Goodison Park to mock David Moyes on what turned out to be his final day in charge of while they recentley aired a controversial advert starring the brother of United legend Ryan Giggs, Rhodri.

Despite the likelihood of Huddersfield joining that list of Paddy Power pranks, it did not stop some fans getting a little too wound up...