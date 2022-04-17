Ligue 1 Wrap: Delort, Dembele & Toko Ekambi at the double, Niane sees red

Moussa Dembele and Karl Toko Ekambi were each on target twice as Olympique Lyon decimated Bordeaux 6-1 in a Ligue 1 fixture.

Unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, the Girondins travelled to the Groupama Stadium as they aimed to continue their fine form.

However, the reverse was the case as they were hit for six by the rampant hosts, with the Mali prospect and Cameroon international leading their rout.

Lyon got off to a flying start as Dembele put them ahead after 20 minutes when he connected well with a cross from Malo Gusto.

Seven minutes later, Toko Ekambi doubled his team’s advantage after profiting from goalkeeper Gaetan Poussin’s blunder.

In the goal-laden first half, the home side continued their bullish form in front of goal. This time, it was Lucas Paquete who smashed the ball home.

Even at their three-goal advantage, Peter Bosz’s side did not step off the gas as Romain Faivre made it four goals in the opening minutes of the second half.

Toko Ekambi made it 5-0 in the 68th minute before the visiting side reduced their deficit courtesy of Sekou Mara’s penalty before Dembele completed the damage in the closing seconds of the seven-goal thriller.

Getty

Elsewhere at the Stade de l'Aube, Habib Diallo was on song as Strasbourg played out a 1-1 draw at Troyes.

After a goalless first half, the Senegal international put the Black and White ahead from the penalty spot following an infringement in the hosts’ goal area.

Not willing to go down without a fight, Florian Tardieu restored parity from the penalty mark with five minutes left on the clock.

In another keenly contested fixture, Moses Simon’s Nantes had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Angers.

Despite a strong start by the Canaries, Algeria international Sofiane Boufal put the visitors ahead in the 20th minute after placing a chip past onrushing Alban Lafont after he was set up by Azzedine Ounahi.

In the 53rd minute, the home team levelled matters through Mali’s Kalifa Coulibaly who headed home a well-executed cross by Fabio.

Getty

In another showdown, it proved a bad evening for Ibrahima Niane as he was sent off for the first time ever as Metz earned a 1-1 draw against Clermont Foot.

With relegation starring in their face, the Maroons took a 24th-minute lead through Nicolas de Preville - who ended his wait for a goal since December 2021.

Article continues below

Eight minutes before half, Benin Republic international Jodel Dossou put the Lancers back on level terms.

Metz’s aspirations to get a win faded into thin air as their Senegalese star Niane was given his marching orders by referee Pierre Gaillouste for dangerous play against Arial Mendy.

Meanwhile, Algeria’s Andy Delort was on target on two occasions as Nice saw off Lorient 2-1 at Allianz Riviera.