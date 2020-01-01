Ligue 1 ended too early amid coronavirus outbreak - Strasbourg’s Waris

The French top-flight was cancelled owing to the spread of the virus; nevertheless, the Ghana international claimed the decision was taken early

forward Abdul Majeed Waris claims the 2019-20 French league season may have been cancelled too early.

was called off with declared as champions while and were demoted following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

For Waris, he featured seven times and got two goals as Le Racing finished in 10th position having amassed 38 points.

More teams

In his recent interview with Get French Football News, the 28-year-old feels the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) should have waited a bit before their decision.

“For me, looking at the number of deaths, people losing their loved ones, people losing their families, you can always work when you have good health,” said Waris.

“I think it’s good to cancel the league but maybe it’s too early to have given the championship up. They can suspend it, and then maybe when we have a solution then we can play the remaining games and then continue into the new season.

“Because if you look at some of the big clubs, they play every three days. When there is progress in terms of the virus, then we can play the remaining games and then start a new season straight away because I think we would be fit to go.”

The FC loanee also shared his experiences in quarantine as well as what he has been doing to keep fit.

“For me, living alone here it’s a little bit difficult. I wouldn’t say it’s very difficult but it’s difficult because you don’t get to do the normal routine that you are used to doing like going to training,” he continued.

“Even though I’m more of an indoors person, I don’t really go out that much, but I just feel like it’s getting too much, but on the other side you can see that it’s for our own good.

Article continues below

“So it’s probably better to just stay inside and just go by the rules. We are coping with it.

“I’m still doing online training with the team, we have some training going on and then we have our personal programme that we have to follow as well and then just a little bit of extra you can do for yourself.

“Now that the league is cancelled we’re still training as well and I’ve just enrolled myself on some new courses online that I’m taking so I’m occupied a lot of the time right now so I’m good to go!”