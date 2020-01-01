Liga MX transfer news: The latest rumors and chisme in Mexican soccer

Could Hirving Lozano join Everton? Will JJ Macias move from Chivas to Spain? Where will Mexico play in 2020? Goal summarizes the transfer talk

Alfaro a candidate for Chivas

With pressure mounting on current manager Luis Fernando Tena, Chivas could turn to Gustavo Alfaro, according to Fox Deportes Argentina .

The 57-year-old left Boca Juniors at the end of 2019 and may be ready to take his first coaching job outside of should Chivas move on from Tena.

Tigres clarify Rafael Carioca situation amid Gremio interest

Tigres president Miguel Angel Garza says Brazilian midfielder Rafael Carioca is under contract with the club through this season with an option to extend the deal through 2021.

While interest from Gremio, in the player's native country, has been reported, Garza said the club didn't receive a formal offer from the Alegre side.

Herrera blocked from benching Ochoa

Club America manager Miguel Herrera would rather start Oscar Jimenez than Guillermo Ochoa as his goalkeeper but is being blocked from making the decision by higher-ups at the club, according to ESPN Mexico .

Ochoa, the No.1 who arrived in the summer to throngs of fans welcoming him at the Mexico City airport, has struggled to show his best form with Las but already has 24 starts since returning to Mexico from Europe.

Ancelotti open to Lozano reunion

manager Carlo Ancelotti would like to bring Hirving Lozano to the Premier League club this summer, Corriere Dello Sport director Ivan Zazzaroni said on an Italian TV show.

The Mexico winger joined Ancelotti's this summer from but things have not gone according to plan for manager or player, with Ancelotti sacked last year and Lozano finding himself fighting for more minutes under new boss Gennaro Gattuso.

Macias with interest from

Chivas forward Jose Juan Macias has interest from Real Sociedad, according to Spanish radio station COPE .

The 20-year-old forward is a possible replacement for the Basque club should Willian Jose move to . Macias has been linked with a number of European clubs and returned to Chivas after a loan spell with Leon in hopes of facilitating a European move more easily.

America rejects clubs' Martinez bid as Miami interest continues

Club America rejected bids from and in the past two transfer windows for Roger Martinez, the player's agent told Caracol .

The Athletic reported in December that Inter Miami wanted the Colombian forward as a designated player. The expansion side, co-owned by David Beckham, targeted Zenit St. Petersburg's Sebastian Driussi but now are turning their attention to Martinez, who likely would be available for a $10 to 15 million fee - though that may climb with Martinez still having three years on his America contract and reportedly preferring a move to Europe than one to the United States.

Funes Mori reunion could be in the cards in Monterrey

Ramiro Funes Mori could be headed to Mexico to join up with brother Rogelio at Monterrey, according to ESPN Deportes .

Rayados have interest in the center back, who also played with and River Plate, but are yet to make a formal offer.

Cruz Azul after Boca Juniors forward

Boca Juniors forward Ramon "Wanchope" Abila is the subject of interest from Cruz Azul, according to TyC Sports .

With Milton Caraglio out for the season with a foot fracture, La Maquina needs a central forward. However, their initial offer to Boca for the 30-year-old was too low and negotiations continue.

Moreno on Rayados' list

Hector Moreno is atop reigning Liga MX champion Monterrey's list of summer transfer targets, according to TUDN .

The Mexico international center back currently plays in and met with several members of the Rayados delegation when the club was in the country for the Club World Cup. With Jose Maria Basanta about to retire and stricter foreign player requirements set to go into place, Moreno would fit the bill.

Marcone return to Cruz Azul possible

Central midfielder Ivan Marcone may be headed back to Cruz Azul, according to Ole .

Despite becoming one of Boca Juniors' most expensive signings when he moved from Mexico City to Buenos Aires, Marcone is now on the outs with the Argentine giants with La Maquina and another former club, Lanus, the potential suitors.

America plans to keep hold of Benedetti

After talk of Club America's Colombian midfielder Nicolas Benedetti being sold to Tijuana this offseason, sporting director Santiago Banos has come out to say those reports are "just rumors".

Formerly of Deportivo Cali, the 22-year-old has found playing time in short supply with Las Aguilas, but Banos insists he remains in the team's plans.

Lainez with chance

Lyon is interested in signing Mexico international Diego Lainez on loan from in 2020, according to various reports .

The side long has had interest in the 19-year-old, who has struggled to find minutes in since moving there last winter.

Gudino could make Europe return

Chivas goalkeeper Raul Gudino has lost his starting spot at Chivas and may make his return to Europe in the winter, according to Marca .

One team in and another in the has shown interest in the 23-year-old who returned to Mexico after stints in Porto's youth system and with APOEL in Cyprus.

U-17 success leads to offers from Europe

After a run to the final of the Under-17 World Cup, three Mexican players already have offers from European teams, according to TUDN .

The television network reports Atlas defender Alejandro Gomez is getting interest from European teams, with clubs in , and expressing interest in the left-footed player. Eugenio Pizzuto, the Pachuca midfielder who won the bronze ball, and Santos Laguna forward Santiago Munoz also are candidates to move abroad.

Castellanos' future may be in Mexico

New York City's Argentine attacker Valentin Castellanos is on the radar of several Liga MX clubs, according to The Athletic .

After scoring 11 goals for NYCFC in the regular season, "Taty" is set to play in Juarez and Pachuca with the Argentina Under-22 team against Mexico's side also preparing for the Olympics. An inclusion on the roster for Tokyo would further boost his stock, but even without it the 21-year-old has captured the attention of club directors in Mexico.

Cordova getting looks from abroad

America midfielder Sebastian Cordova is drawing attention from a number of European teams including , according to A Bola .

However, if Benfica is going to make Cordova the first Mexican to play at the club since Raul Jimenez, it is said it will have to fight off interest from and . Cordova has three goals in 11 league matches this season and impressed in Mexico's non-FIFA friendly win against Trinidad and Tobago earlier this month.

Salcedo on 's list

Olympique Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas is looking for defensive help this winter and may have personally contacted Tigres center back Carlos Salcedo, according to various reports .

With OM's defense hurting, the 26-year-old Mexico international may be an attractive option giving his proven European success with and and his versatility in playing center back or either fullback slot. Salcedo's Tigres teammate Andre-Pierre Gignac is an OM legend.