'Life writes the best stories' - Kovac backs Bayern to claim title against his former club

The German giant's boss tipped his side to get over the line after having a potential title-winning strike ruled out against RB Leipzig

Niko Kovac has backed to secure the on the final day of the season after his side's title celebrations were put on hold by a controversial VAR call.

Leon Goretzka had a 51st-minute strike ruled out in Saturday's goalless draw with after Robert Lewandowski was adjudged to be marginally offside.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness described the decision to disallow the goal as the "joke of the year" but Kovac, although casting doubt on using technology to intervene for such tight calls, has defended the system.

"I have always said that I am a friend of VAR," he said.

"As it turned out, it was probably a very slight offside. For me, the only question in these situations is: when is the stop button pressed? If I do it too late, then it can be offside and if I press too early, then it is not offside.

"I think you have to hit this point to one hundredth of a second exactly and I don't know if that's possible. But it was offside, and I don't want to discuss that at all."

Bayern's draw at Red Bull Arena, coupled with 's 3-2 win over , leaves the reigning champions two points better off than their title rivals with a game to go.

The leaders face at the Allianz Arena next Saturday, while Dortmund travel to at the same time, and Kovac hopes Bayern can now get the job done against his former employers.

"We have the chance to become champions next week with a point or a victory," he said. "Life writes the best stories. I can play against my old club and can try to win the championship.

"Although, I know Frankfurt have goals in them and they also want to enter European competition, not only in the but also in the . It won't be easy."

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed Thiago Alcantara bruised his knee in Bayern's stalemate with Leipzig, but he is expected to be available for the final day of the season.