Lewandowski wants Flick to stay at Bayern Munich until the end of the season

The Poland international has been impressed with what he has seen from the interim boss

Robert Lewandowski says that interim boss Hansi Flick is “the right man” to shepherd the side through until next summer.

Bayern sacked Niko Kovac amid pressure from the playing staff and now the club’s leading scorer has sponsored the current caretaker boss to keep the reins until the end of the present campaign.

Flick has made a promising start in the Allianz Arena dugout, guiding FCB to a 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the before overseeing a thumping 4-0 success over rivals .

“I believe that Hansi Flick is the right man,” he told TVN24. “He should have a chance to be our coach, at least until the end of the season.

“We have a good relationship with him, his tactical and footballing knowledge is at a high level and in a short time, he has shown us what we can do to improve our playing and winning.”

FCB have not enjoyed the best start to the season, with the defending German champions down in fourth when Kovac left them, although they did make a perfect start in Europe, including a stunning 7-2 victory away against last season’s Champions League finalists .

Flick’s prospects of staying in the Bavarian hotseat on a long-term basis, though, are far from secure. Before he took up a job with FIFA, Arsene Wenger was closely linked with the role, while there has even been speculation that Pep Guardiola might return to the club from .

It is the Catalan that the legendary Lothar Matthaus would like to see taking charge of the team next season, as he told Bild.

“If Bayern want to play possession football, there is no better solution than Guardiola,” he said. “It would be a win for Bayern Munich and for the Bundesliga.”

Among the other names mentioned in the frame for the role have been boss Erik ten Hag and ’s Thomas Tuchel, though both have rejected links with the German giants, who have also seen former and boss Jose Mourinho, who is currently out of work, tentatively associated to them.