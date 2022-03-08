Lewandowski sets new Champions League record with lightning hat-trick against Salzburg
Robert Lewandowski wasted no time in putting RB Salzburg to the sword on Tuesday, as he netted three times for Bayern Munich to set a new Champions League record.
The 2019-20 champions went into the second leg with the tie poised at 1-1.
But thanks to Lewandowski, any fears of an upset were dispelled in rapid fashion.
Three for Lewa
The Poland star needed just 12 minutes to get his name on the scoresheet, converting a penalty to put his side up 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate.
And nine minutes later he was on target again from the spot, before completing his hat-trick within a mere 120 seconds of returning to the centre-circle.
In total Lewandowski needed just 23 minutes from kick-off to reach three, making Champions League history.
He is now the fastest hat-trick scorer ever in the competition, beating Marco Simone's previous mark.
Serge Gnabry then hit the net to complete a torrid spell for Salzburg and put Bayern's presence in the quarters beyond doubt even before the half-time whistle had sounded.
The bigger picture
Tuesday's haul additionally restored Lewandowski's position as the Champions League's top scorer in 2021-22.
He now has 12 goals in this year's competition, one ahead of Sebastien Haller, who has enjoyed a stunning campaign so far for Ajax.
In total the Pole boasts 42 goals in 35 games in all competitions for Bayern, an incredible strike-rate and one which leaves him well-placed to surpass the 48 he managed for the Bavarians last term.
