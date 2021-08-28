Lewandowski scores 300th goal for Bayern as Bundesliga champions thrash Hertha Berlin

The former Dortmund man needed just 333 matches to bring up his triple century and has now scored in 13 consecutive Bundesliga matches

Robert Lewandowski brought up his triple century of goals for Bayern Munich on Saturday as the Poland star's hat-trick helped the Bundesliga champions breeze past Hertha Berlin 5-0 in a one-sided encounter.

Lewandowski picked up right where he left off at the end of the last Bundesliga season and went into the weekend clash with two goals in as many games.

And he is now right back on top of the league scoring charts, which he has topped for six of the last eight years.

The goals keep flowing

The Bayern star might have turned 33 last Saturday, but if anything he is only becoming more deadly as the years go by.

In 2020-21 he set a new personal season best, netting an incredible 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga games to mark his biggest league return since arriving in the German top flight with Borussia Dortmund back in 2010.

If anything, he looks more than capable of passing that mark again if the evidence of these first three games is anything to go by.

Lewandowski scored three times for Bayern to thrash Hertha 5-0, with Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala completing the rout.

⚽ 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐃 ⚽



THIS. IS. LEWANDOWSKI. pic.twitter.com/LJaf0NItvm — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 28, 2021

Having gone into the game with 298 goals to his name at Bayern, the Poland international also passed the 300 mark with his second of the afternoon, a milestone he has reached - and, with his hat-trick goal, already passed - in just 333 matches.

13 – Robert Lewandowski has scored in each of his last 13 Bundesliga games, setting up a new personal best. Only Gerd Müller scored in more consecutive games in Germany's top-flight. Run. #FCBBSC pic.twitter.com/seJYpDeZYq — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) August 28, 2021

This was also the 13th consecutive Bundesliga game in which Lewandowski has found the net, a run only bettered by the late, great Gerd Muller.

Saturday's win leaves Bayern tied for first place with Leverkusen and Freiburg with seven points from their first three games; while in what will almost certainly be a gripping race to watch, Lewandowski's hat-trick took him past Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who has three so far, as the league's top scorer with five strikes.

