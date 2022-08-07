WATCH: Lewandowski's dazzling flick sets up Pedri goal for Barcelona in Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona newcomer Robert Lewandowski gave Camp Nou a dazzling first-half performance on Sunday in the Joan Gamper Trophy that saw him score and register two outrageous assists - the pick of the bunch being a lovely flick into the path of Pedri. The Spaniard sent the defender the Pumas wrong way before powering a strike into the bottom corner and scoring Barca's fourth of the night.
Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele also linked up nicely in the rampant first-half showing, with the Frenchman hammering the ball home from just inside the box.
Barcelona ultimately emerged 6-0 winners in the historic exhibition fixture.
WATCH: Lewandowski and Pedri combine for Barcelona's fourth goal against Pumas
🎩 Lewandowski + Pedri 🎯— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2022
A perfect flick and finish 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VCbVTbmxOr
What else happened in the match?
😍 @lewy_official's first goal for Barça at Spotify Camp Nou! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/UoqaqK8HM4— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2022
The definition of class 👏 pic.twitter.com/tK7VsQacvf— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2022
💫 @Auba pic.twitter.com/DxDuf7SB2p— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2022
🔝 @DeJongFrenkie21 pic.twitter.com/nQ6jACczw3— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2022
What did Pedri say about playing with Lewandowski?
The young midfielder was full of praise for his new teammate after the game, saying: "It's a luxury to play with Lewandowski, it's a show."
How has pre-season gone for Barcelona?
Victory in the Joan Gamper Trophy capped off an encouraging pre-season for Xavi's new-look side.
Barcelona have not lost any of their warm-up games and secured some impressive results along the way. They kicked off with a rusty 1-1 draw against UE Olot, but soon blew away the cobwebs by dismantling Inter Miami 6-0.
A 1-0 victory over Clasico rivals Real Madrid followed, before they drew with Juventus 2-2 and beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0.
Barcelona's season gets underway properly on Saturday, August 13, when they host Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou.