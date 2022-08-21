Lewandowski brings joy to Barcelona with two-goal display in 4-1 win over Real Sociedad

Robert Lewandowski struck twice as Barcelona ran out 4-1 winners at Real Sociedad on Sunday

Lewandowski scored 46 seconds into the game

It was the striker's first of two goals

Dembele and Fati also impressed

WHAT HAPPENED? Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring just 46 seconds into the contest with his first of two goals, but Alexander Isak pulled his team level shortly afterwards. The second half belonged to the Blaugrana though as Lewandowski, Dembele and Fati all hit the target in an impressive win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona had a rough time in spells at the Anoeta but managed to bounce back from their slip up in the opening weekend to secure the victory and prevent Real Madrid from going further ahead in the early season table. Their attack appeared much more fluid in this one, regaining some of the optimism that dipped last week.

ALL EYES ON: Frenkie de Jong’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain as Manchester United continue their pursuit of the midfielder. The Dutchman did not look up to his best early on in Sunday’s game, though, as he surrendered possession to allow Sociedad to equalise.

THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Lewandowski's goal just 46 seconds into the game is quicker than any goal he scored in the Bundesliga and Barcelona's earliest goal since Andres Iniesta struck in 43 seconds in a match in 2009.

WHAT'S THE VIBE?

Happy 34th birthday, Robert!

De Jong flounders as Isak strikes...

Ansu Fati came off the bench to make quite an impact.

The kid is something special.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's men will take on Manchester City in a midweek friendly before returning to La Liga duties with a match against Real Valladolid at Camp Nou next Sunday. After that, a trip to Sevilla awaits the Catalan club.