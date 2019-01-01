Leon Balogun: There would have been outrage if Nigeria hadn’t qualify for Afcon

The Super Eagles will return to the biennial showpiece in Egypt later this month after missing the last two editions

and Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun said that there would have been an outrage if had failed to qualify for the 2019 (Afcon).

The west Africans qualified for the tournament in as their group winners ahead of , Libya and Seychelles with 13 points from six matches.

Prior to that, Nigeria missed the last two editions of the Afcon and have not appeared on the continental stage since their triumph in 2013.

During the qualifying round, Balogun played a significant role for Gernot Rohr’s team and he has reflected on how crucial their progress was for the entire country.

“We’ve qualified for this summer’s African Cup of Nations, which is the most important thing because we failed to qualify for the previous two tournaments – having been winners in 2013,” Balogun told Brighton official website.

Article continues below

“There would have been an outrage if we hadn’t qualified again; we are a nation of 200 million people and although we have our problems, football brings everyone together and so we have a responsibility beyond football.”

The Super Eagles will be making their 18th Afcon appearance in later this month and they have paired against Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar in Group B.

Ahead of their friendly match against Zimbabwe, Rohr has hinted that Balogun is among the players that will play at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Saturday.