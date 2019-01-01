Leicester City’s Ndidi the best holding midfielder in Premier League – Maddison

The 23-year-old has praised the Nigeria international for his consistent defensive form for the King Power Stadium outfit

midfielder James Maddison believes his teammate Wilfred Ndidi is the best holding midfielder in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Foxes since his arrival at the King Power Stadium in 2017 as a direct replacement for N’Golo Kante, who left for .

The combative midfielder is currently ranked as the best tackler in the English top-flight with 61 tackles and has the most ball recovery this season (37).

Maddison has praised the international for his form for the Foxes and feels he is the best in his position.

“I think he’s the best in the Premier League at tackling and winning the ball back, bar none,” Maddison told Football Daily.

“I know [N’Golo] Kante is a brilliant player and there are players like that. But actually winning the ball back and taking the ball off the opposition, I don’t think there is anyone better than Wilfred.

“Sometimes you get a player like that and what he does doesn’t get on the back page of the papers, doesn’t get talked about on Match of the Day.

“He’s fantastic at what he does and he lets players like me and Youri Tielemans do our thing higher up the pitch because we know we’ve got that solidity behind us.”

Ndidi and Maddison will hope to help Leicester City, who are second in the Premier League, extend their winning streak against on Sunday.