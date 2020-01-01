Leicester City star Ndidi attributes his progress to constructive criticism

The 23-year-old is flourishing in the English top-flight and has explained how frank opinions from close associates have kept him going

midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has attributed his progress to his ability to listen to criticism from his coaches, friends and wife.

The international has been in top form since teaming up with the King Power Stadium outfit in 2017 from Belgian side .

Ndidi’s stock has risen very high in the Premier League and he is currently regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the English top-flight.

Reflecting on his success, the Super Eagle praised the people who surround him for their sincere criticism which has helped him to improve on his performances.

“My circle of friends is very small, and they are people who are straight in their assertions. Even at Leicester City, the players, the coaches, and the staff are straight with me,” Ndidi told the Super Eagles media team.

“That alone is like an encouragement to me; they make me understand life in general and how I am performing.

“Kudos also must go to my wife; she is always honest with me as it concerns my game, telling me the right things and I don’t joke with her criticisms because I know she wants me to be a better player and my boss at Leicester too.”

Ndidi has made 111 Premier League appearances since his arrival at King Power Stadium and this season he has played 29 times for the Foxes across all competitions.

The midfielder has consistently ranked among the top three best tacklers in the Premier League and currently ranks third on the list, behind his teammate Ricardo Pereira and ’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

His solid performances ensured Leicester’s current third position on the league table, behind leaders and .

Ndidi has also been in excellent form for the Super Eagles and in 2019, he played a key role as Nigeria clinched their eighth bronze medal at the in .

The 23-year-old was also one of the standout players as Nigeria defeated the Republic of Benin and Lesotho in their 2021 Afcon qualifying games, which saw them sit atop Group L with six points.

He was part of Gernot Rohr’s team scheduled to face Sierra Leone in their third qualifying game before the match was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The combative midfielder has made 36 appearances for the three-time African champions since making his debut against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2015.

Ndidi will hope to continue his solid defensive displays for Leicester when the Premier League resumes on June 17.