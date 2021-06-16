Leicester City Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Leicester City will kick off their 2021-22 campaign with a home clash against Wolves at the King Power Stadium.
They then take in dates against West Ham and Norwich before their first big test - Manchester City.
After their admirable 2020-21 season, however, fans will have little fear of any opponent, having defeated Champions League winners Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
Perhaps the trickiest period of the season comes at the turn of the year, when the Foxes travel to face Man City once again, followed by a clash with Liverpool.
The campaign's run-in, however, looks favourable, with the biggest name in their final four matches coming in the form of Tottenham.
In terms of the squad, Jamie Vardy, despite his age, is still a force to be reckoned with, while Kelechi Iheanacho is finally producing regularly and there are sure to be more additions made across the summer.
Leicester City Premier League fixtures 2021-22
|Date
|Time
|Match
|14/08/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Wolverhampton
|21/08/2021
|15:00
|West Ham United v Leicester City
|28/08/2021
|15:00
|Norwich City v Leicester City
|11/09/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Manchester City
|18/09/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Leicester City
|25/09/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Burnley
|02/10/2021
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Leicester City
|16/10/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Manchester United
|23/10/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Leicester City
|30/10/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Arsenal
|06/11/2021
|15:00
|Leeds United v Leicester City
|20/11/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Chelsea
|27/11/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Watford
|01/12/2021
|19:45
|Southampton v Leicester City
|04/12/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Leicester City
|11/12/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Newcastle United
|14/12/2021
|19:45
|Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
|18/12/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Leicester City
|26/12/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v Leicester City
|28/12/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Liverpool
|01/01/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Norwich City
|15/01/2022
|15:00
|Burnley v Leicester City
|22/01/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Brighton
|09/02/2022
|20:00
|Liverpool v Leicester City
|12/02/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v West Ham United
|19/02/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Leicester City
|26/02/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Leicester City
|05/03/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Leeds United
|12/03/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Leicester City
|19/03/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Brentford
|02/04/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Leicester City
|09/04/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Crystal Palace
|16/04/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Leicester City
|23/04/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Aston Villa
|30/04/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
|07/05/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Everton
|15/05/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Leicester City
|22/05/2022
|16:00
|Leicester City v Southampton