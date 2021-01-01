Leicester City manager Rodgers hails Iheanacho’s partnership with Vardy

The Nigeria international has forged a good understanding with the 34-year-old much to the delight of the Northern Irish tactician

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has praised the productive partnership between Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy.

The Super Eagles forward was previously an understudy to the 2019-20 Premier League Golden Boot winner before his recent combination with the star-forward owing to injuries suffered by James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

The 24-year-old has bagged seven goals in his last four games across all competitions since playing alongside the England international, including his second career hat-trick against Sheffield United.

Rodgers has lauded the fine combination between the forwards and hopes they can continue the impressive partnership for the King Power Stadium outfit.

“Jamie hasn’t scored in a few games, but his movement and assists have been first class. He gives Kels space,” Rodgers said in a pre-match press conference.

"They link up very well and since they’ve been playing together they’ve been outstanding."

The duo will be expected to deliver another fine combination when Leicester City take on Manchester City in a Premier League game on Saturday.

Iheanacho is arguably enjoying his best season since teaming up with the Foxes from the Citizens in the summer of 2017.

The centre-forward has now scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for the King Power Stadium outfit.

His fine form in front of goal has helped Leicester to their current third position on the Premier League table behind leaders Manchester City and Manchester United.

Iheanacho recently helped the Nigeria national team qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, finishing as Group L leaders.

The forward was on parade for the Super Eagles against the Republic of Benin in Port Novo and also featured against Lesotho in Lagos.

The attacker has 31 caps for the three-time African champions since making his debut against Eswatini in a 2018 World Cup qualifying game.

The former U17 star will hope to continue his impressive showings for the Super Eagles when the Afcon tournament gets underway.