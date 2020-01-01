Leicester City issue positive update on Ndidi knee injury

According to the Foxes’ boss, the Nigeria international is making steady progress after undergoing surgery on his knee

have issued a progressive update on the status of injured Wilfred Ndidi.

The midfielder has been out of action since picking up a knee injury in training ahead of the Foxes’ League Cup fixture versus .

Having undergone successful surgery, the 23-year-old missed Leicester’s last two encounters against the Villans and .

And with Sunday’s clash with on the horizon, the international is expected to sit out again.

However, manager Brendan Rodgers has offered a positive assessment of the ex- star and Wes Morgan.

“Wes has been out, and he’s been back on training field, so we’ll assess him tomorrow to see if he’s okay for the weekend,” Rodgers told the club website.

“Wilfred Ndidi has made great progress, he’s out on training pitch working, which is great news for us, but he won’t be available for the weekend. We’ll see after that.”

The King Power Stadium outfit’s title aspirations suffered a huge setback having lost 2-1 at home to Southampton.

Victory of the Clarets at Turf Moor will see them return to winning ways. They are currently third in the English elite division log with 45 points from 22 outings.