No excuses from Leicester City boss Puel after humiliating FA Cup exit

The Foxes were dumped out of the cup by the League Two minnows, leaving their manager frustrated by the result

Claude Puel insists Leicester City can make no excuses after they suffered a humbling defeat to Newport County in the FA Cup third round.

Padraig Amond's late penalty sent Newport through on Sunday, three minutes after Rachid Ghezzal had cancelled out Jamille Matt's opener.

Leicester dominated at Rodney Parade, with Newport goalkeeper Joe Day in fine form behind the hosts' stoic defence, while Marc Albrighton – who gave away the penalty – also hit the woodwork.

But Puel, who may now be back under pressure at Leicester despite a fruitful festive period which included Premier League wins over Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton, says his side should have had the quality to progress.

"I think we had a good team with eight who played winning the title with Leicester, and a lot of experienced players and quality on the pitch," Puel, who made seven changes from the side that beat Everton on New Year's Day, told reporters.

"I think we had enough quality on the pitch to qualify, I don't want to look for excuses about this.

"I think we lost together, we are all together disappointed and frustrated after this game, because it was an objective for us. This competition was important."

Captain Wes Morgan returned to Leicester's side after a spell on the sidelines, and rued the visitors' inability to convert more of their 24 shots at goal.

"It was a difficult day," Morgan told Leicester's official website. "The magic of the FA Cup happened today, definitely.

"I thought we played well, especially the second half. We had loads of half chances in very good positions where we should score.

"On another day they all go in, but today it didn't happen for us. I don't want to take the shine away from Newport, it's a big day for them.

"I wouldn't say they deserved it, but they battled to the end. Good luck to them."