Leeds United vs Derby County: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Marcelo Bielsa and Frank Lampard are both seeking to set their teams up to join Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final on May 27 at Wembley

Leeds are seeking to join in the Championship play-off final by finishing off at Elland Road on Wednesday.

A goal from Kemar Roofe 10 minutes into the second half gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side a narrow 1-0 advantage from the first leg at Pride Park and has them on the brink of a trip to Wembley Stadium a week on Monday.

Leeds are seeking to bring to a close a run of 15 years without Premier League football, while Frank Lampard’s Derby outfit are seeking to return for the first time since the disastrous 2007-08 campaign.

By the end of the day, one side will have taken a step closer to achieving their dream.

Game vs Derby County Date Wednesday, May 15 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm EST

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be broadcast, but can be streamed via ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A iFollow / ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and can be streamed through the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Leeds United squad Goalkeepers Peacock-Farrell, Huffer, Casilla Defenders Jansson, Cooper, Berardi, Halme, Davis, Ayling Midfielders Phillips, Forshaw, Klich, Shackleton, Dallas Forwards Bamford, Clarke, Harrison, Hernandez, Brown

Confirmed Leeds starting XI: Casilla; Ayling, Berardi, Cooper, Dallas; Philips; Hernandez, Klich, Shackleton, Harrison; Bamford.

Position Derby County squad Goalkeepers Carson, Roos Defenders Tomori, Keogh, Ambrose, Malone, Boggle, Wisdom Midfielders Huddlestone, Evans, Johnson, Holmes, Anya, Mount Forwards Lawrence, Wilson, Bennett, Waghorn, Nugent, Marriott, Jozefzoon

Confirmed Derby starting XI: Roos; Bogle, Keogh, Tomori, Malone; Johnson Holmes; Lawrence, Mount, Wilson; Bennett.

Betting & Match Odds

Leeds are favourites to win again, priced 8/11 with bet365. Derby can be backed at 4/1 while a draw is available for 3/1.

Match Preview

Leeds United stand well placed to progress to the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Bank Holiday Monday as they hold a 1-0 lead over Derby County before Wednesday’s fixture at Elland Road.

Saturday’s match between the two proved to be a controversial affair, though after the ‘Spygate’ scandal that erupted earlier this season between the two clubs after Leeds were found to have been surreptitiously watching their opponents’ training sessions, perhaps that was fitting.

Kemar Roofe’s goal has given Leeds the edge ahead of the second leg, though it was an overturned penalty call with quarter of an hour remaining of the Pride Park fixture that caused the Rams consternation.

“I think it was a close call for the penalty, but for it to be overruled by a linesman who is further away than the referee is incredible,” Frank Lampard lamented.

“The ref is the boss and he made the decision. If it is going to change then surely it has to be because there is something clear and obviously wrong and there wasn't.”

If his Derby side are to go to the final, they are going to have to create history, for no team having lost the first leg of a Championship play-off semi-final at home has ever gone onto the Wembley showpiece.

The former boss, who has already overseen a memorable victory over this season, remains hopeful the tie can be turned around, however.

“At Elland Road there will be a big atmosphere and they are a good team,” Lampard told Rams TV. “We shouldn’t be too negative about where we are at, but we have to understand the situation.

“We have to win the game, if we win the game we will be at least taking it in to extra time. It is all there for us.

“Little things didn’t go our way on Saturday, for sure, particularly the big decision and some smaller ones, but we have to be professional, we must be driven, determined and go there to turn it around.”

Leeds, who are seeking to beat a single team four times in the same season for the first time in their history, are not taking anything for granted.

“It's two games, but we could say it's just one game and we've just played the first half,” Bielsa has warned.

“Usually you don't make comments at half-time and usually you work to build a superiority in the time that you have to play.

“The first game was not simple for us, and we're sure that the next game won't be easy either.”