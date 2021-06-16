Leeds United Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Marcelo Bielsa guided the Whites to a top-half finish last term and will be eager to build on that this season, with Europe in their sights

Leeds United are set to kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season with a tasty encounter with old rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 14.

The opener against the Red Devils is followed by a home game against Everton on August 21, with a trip to Burnley on August 28 followed by an exciting clash with Liverpool on September 11.

Article continues below

More to follow...

Check out Leeds United's full schedule for the upcoming season below.

Leeds United Premier League 2021-22 fixtures