Leeds United fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Leeds United will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home clash against Wolves.
Jesse Marsch's side will then take on Southampton away before facing off against Chelsea at Elland Road.
The West Yorkshire outfit finished 17th in the Premier League last season, avoiding relegation with victory over Brentford on the final day, and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to force themselves back up the table.
Editors' Picks
- Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool & every team's schedule released
- Chelsea's best transfers of all time: From Hazard and Drogba to Zola and Lampard
- Antonio Nusa: The Norwegian Neymar set to cause chaos with Haaland & Co
- All completed Premier League transfers in summer 2022 - listed
GOAL brings you Leeds' full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Leeds United Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Wolverhampton
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Leeds United
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Chelsea
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Leeds United
|30/08/2022
|19:45
|Leeds United v Everton
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Leeds United
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Leeds United
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Aston Villa
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Leeds United
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Arsenal
|18/10/2022
|19:45
|Leicester City v Leeds United
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Fulham
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Leeds United
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Manchester City
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Leeds United
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Leeds United v West Ham United
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Leeds United
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Leeds United v Brentford
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Leeds United v Manchester United
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Leeds United
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Leeds United v Southampton
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Leeds United
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Leeds United v Brighton
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Leeds United
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Leeds United
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Leeds United v Crystal Palace
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Leeds United v Liverpool
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Leeds United
|25/04/2023
|19:45
|Leeds United v Leicester City
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Leeds United
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Leeds United v Newcastle United
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|West Ham United v Leeds United
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
When do Leeds play Man Utd in 2022-23?
Leeds' rivalry with Manchester United has been reignited since the former's return to the Premier League, with games between the two teams creating superb atmospheres.
They meet for the first time in 2022-23 at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 17, with the return fixture at Elland Road falling on Saturday, February 11.
Leeds United tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Leeds United Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Games against Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City, for example, are classed as Category A+ and thus more expensive.
Leeds season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £646 to £438, with further reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Leeds games on the official club website.