Leeds confirm £25m Aaronson deal as USMNT star joins from Red Bull Salzburg

The 21-year-old becomes the Whites' first signing of the summer

Leeds United have signed USMNT winger Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

The 21-year-old arrives at Elland Road for a reported fee in the region of £25 million ($31m) and has signed a five-year contract.

The move sees Aaronson reunited with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who was in charge of Salzburg when the winger moved to Austria from Philadelphia Union in January 2021.

