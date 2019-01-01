Leeds centre-back Jansson joins Brentford for £5.5m

The Championship side have sealed a deal for the defender who was unhappy after a clash with boss Marco Bielsa last season

have sold defender Pontus Jansson to for a reported fee of £5.5million.

The centre-back was a key player for Leeds last season, making 39 Championship appearances.

However, he was said to have fallen out with head Coach Marcelo Bielsa, and the Argentine has subsequently allowed him to leave, with Jansson signing a three-year deal with the option of an extra year with the Bees.

The disagreement came about when the former man disobeyed Bielsa's order to allow to score an uncontested goal during a fiery Championship clash in April.

Bielsa has agreed to stay at Elland Road for a second season despite Leeds' loss to in the play-off semi-finals.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Yorkshire club are upset and angry that this fans’ favourite has been allowed to leave the club, as they took to social media to protest the decision.

Jansson was not invited back to pre-season training with the Whites, and has instead been keeping fit with boyhood club in his native Sweden.

"I always liked having a close relationship with my trainer,” the 28-year-old told Swedish outlet Aftonbladet. "As I had with Rolle Nilsson or Rikard Norling for example. It has not been as easy with Bielsa and there the language is a cause.

"I keep Bielsa in high regard, as one of the absolute best coaches I have had. He is special, believes hard in his ideas and I have learned a lot with him as a coach."

The former Torino man refused to give the aforementioned row as a reason for his departure from Leeds, citing a less incendiary explanation of financial implications as the cause of this his exit.

"This is how football is," he continued. "Leeds needed to sell to get a better balance in the economy because of the Financial Fair Play rules, and then they saw that they could make money from me."

Jansson reportedly turned down a number of offers before agreeing to join the Bees, and signed a three-year contract with an option for an extension of a further 12 months.