Led by their Paris star, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is looking to naturalise 12 players ahead of the World Cup

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s celebrations following their qualification for the 2026 World Cup continue to cause a stir amongst some European clubs, as players have remained in their home country to celebrate the achievement and have not returned to their clubs following the end of the international break.

Qualifying for the World Cup is a historic event for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as this is only the second time it has taken part in the tournament, following its participation in 1974, when it was known as Zaire.

The team, coached by Sébastien De Sabre, boasts a wealth of footballing talent, with many of its players competing in Europe’s top leagues. In addition to Mpemba, Mokaou (Lille) and Bakambu (Real Betis), there are other players such as Yoan Wissa (Newcastle United), Noah Sadki (Sunderland) and Wan-Bissaka (West Ham).

The Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the Democratic Republic of Congo Football Association is aware of the shortcomings in its national team and has therefore begun work on recruiting new players to raise the team’s standard.

There is talk of a list comprising up to ten players eligible to play for the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the prospect of playing in the World Cup may tempt them.

According to the newspaper, this list includes the following ten players: Warren Bondo (Cremonese), Willy Kambwala (Villarreal), Arnaud Kalimuendo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ezekiel Panzuzi (Leipzig), Samuel Mbangula (Werder Bremen), Jordi Makengo (Freiburg), Anthony Milambo (Brentford), Dylan Bakwa (Nottingham Forest), Marc Bola (Watford) and Bradley Loko (Brest).

However, it appears that the Congolese Football Association is not content with this list of players, but is seeking to attract further talent.

In recent hours, the name of Sini Mayolo has been the most talked-about, and it appears that the Democratic Republic of Congo national team has already begun the legal procedures to sign the young Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who is eligible to play for the Congolese national side and is expected to be one of the key players in coach Desabre’s squad at the World Cup.

In addition to Mayolo, the name of El Chadai Bichapo, the 20-year-old centre-back from RB Leipzig, has emerged as a potential option, and negotiations regarding his naturalisation appear to be progressing well.

Read also: Congolese sports minister challenges Ronaldo: ‘You’ll cry in front of us’







