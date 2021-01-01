Leandra Smeda: Banyana Banyana star enjoys winning debut for Famalicao

The South Africa midfielder was at her best in her first game for the Portuguese Liga BPI outfit in their victory over Gil Vicente

Leandra Smeda shone for Famalicao as they beat Gil Vicente 3-1 in Sunday's Portuguese Liga BPI tie at Campo Futebol Carapecos.

The international joined Famalicao as a free agent in November, and after one year she parted ways with Swedish outfit, Vittsjo.

Having penned a one-year contract, the former Gintra Universitetas star was handed her debut as a substitute in .

Having finished the first round on top, the newly-promoted side continued from where they left off on a high as Solange Carvalhas gave the visitors the lead after just 21 minutes of action.

A minute from the break, the unbeaten visitors maintained their push for more goals and found a breakthrough through Mariana Azevedo.

Three minutes after the restart, Famalicao extended their lead when Solange Carvalhas bagged her brace before the South African was introduced as a replacement for Maria Negrao.

Gil Vicente, however, fought in an attempt for a possible comeback but could only pull one back in the 71st minute through Lea Pires.

Smeda was in action for the final 29 minutes of the match against Vicente after she replaced Negrao in the 61st minute.

The victory keeps Famalicao on top of the north zone with 27 points after the first round and guaranteed them a spot in the second phase along with Braga, Clube Albergaria and Condeixa.