Latif Blessing scores own goal in LA FC drubbing of LA Galaxy

The Ghanaian midfielder watched the horror of putting the ball into his own net but still saw his side claim derby bragging rights

Latif Blessing scored an own goal as saw off their city rivals Los Angeles Galaxy 6-2 in Group F of the is Back tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida on Saturday.

Bob Bradley’s men started off the competition on a sour note after losing 2-1 to , who saw off by the same scoreline in Saturday’s other group fixture to make it into the Round of 16.

Their campaign suffered another blow when the ball deflected off Blessing on its way in only the fifth minute of the match.

More teams

Joy for the Galaxy was, however, short-lived as LA FC equalised eight minutes later via Diego Rossi. Christian Pavon made it 2-1 for Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side in the 31st minute before Rossi equalised again on the stroke of half-time.

Dream start for @LAGalaxy!



An own goal from Latif Blessing hands the Galaxy a 1-0 lead. #LAFCvLA — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 19, 2020

It was all black and gold in the second half with Rossi adding two more goals, with Mohammed El-Monir and former player Bradley Wright-Phillips completing the rout.

Blessing played the entire game, produced 58 touches, 25 accurate passes at 80%, two successful dribbles from four attempts, won nine of 14 total duels and also made two tackles, three clearances and five interceptions.

LA FC lifted the 2019 Supporters Shield after they finished top of the Western Conference with a league-record 72 points, having won 21 games out of 34, scored 85 goals, the most of any team during the regular season, and conceded 37 goals, also the least of any side.

Blessing played every game in the regular season, clocking a total of 3,093 minutes on the pitch, and scored five goals and provided five assists.

Article continues below

The Ghanaian has been with the California outfit since their maiden season as an expansion team in 2018, and played 80 times in all competitions, scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists.

LA FC started well in the 2019 Western Conference play-offs after seeing off and Galaxy, but lost 3-1 to eventual MLS Cup champions in the conference finals at the Banc of California Stadium.

LA FC are second in Group F and will make it to the Round of 16 if they get the better of the already-qualified Timbers on Wednesday.