Lanre Kehinde bags hat-trick as Umraniyespor defeat Ankaraspor

The former Nigeria youth international was on target thrice as Recep Ucar’s men recorded a comeback victory over the Yenikent Stadium outfit

Lanre Kehinde was Umraniyespor’s hero having bagged a treble in their 4-3 defeat of Ankaraspor in Monday’s Turkish Lig 1 clash.

The former Nigeria U17 striker who scored his first goal against Boluspor on April 15, followed it up with a man-of-the-match performance against Mehmet Ak’s team.

Unbeaten in their last three games, Ankaraspor travelled to the Umraniye Belediyesi Sehir Stadium hoping to extend their fine run, however, they ended up on the losing side despite going two goals up.

The visitors took the lead in the 16th minute through Marcus Pedersen who put the ball past goalkeeper Orkun Ozdemir. At the half-hour mark, they doubled their advantage courtesy of Erdem Cetinkaya’s effort.

Looking dead and buried in the goal-laden encounter, the hosts refused to accept defeat and they subsequently pulled one goal back with their Nigerian import Kehinde beating Spanish goalkeeper Tomas Mejias from close range.

In the second half, Umraniyespor stepped up their game and soon levelled matters on the hour mark through Kehinde.

With 18 minutes left on the clock, the 26-year-old put Recep Ucar’s team ahead for the first time in the game which saw him complete his treble. Nonetheless, Ercan Yazici restored parity for the visitors.

While the fixture was looking destined for a draw, Serkan Goksu had the final say with the winning goal in the 87th minute.

After putting up a fine shift, Kehinde – who now boasts four goals in the Turkish second-tier – was substituted for Yunus Emre Mertoglu in the 90th minute.

Senegal's Idrissa Camara was in action from start to finish while his compatriot Honore Gomis was handed a place in the starting XI but was replaced in the 46th minute by Okan Derici.

Elsewhere, Adama Wade (Senegal), Moussa Sow (Senegal) and Kevin Mayi (Gabon) were not dressed for action.

On the other hand, Ghana's Umar Basit was subbed for Samed Kaya in the 76th minute but his compatriot Musah Mohammed, Eric Ayuk (Cameroon), Marc Kibong Mbamba (Cameroon), Sikiru Olatunbosun (Nigeria), Alec Mudimu (Zimbabwe) and Mbilla Etame (Cameroon) were not on parade for Akaraspor.

Umraniyespor now occupy eighth position in the log having accrued 47 points from 31 games, while Ankaraspor languish in the relegation zone with just 23 points from the same number of outings.