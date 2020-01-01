'We've played one game!' - Lampard still finding best fit for Chelsea signings Werner and Havertz

The German additions make up a very crowded attacking unit at Stamford Bridge, with their manager still trying to find the duo's primary roles

Frank Lampard says he is still trying to determine the best way to set up his attack thanks to the versatility of new signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

The duo made their Blues debut against last time out, with the two starting in attack alongside Mason Mount.

Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and fellow new signing Hakim Ziyech will also be battling for spots in attacking positions, giving Lampard several different options to go with in his starting XI.

Although Pulisic remains out of action for this weekend's game against champions , Lampard's selections will continue to be a talking point as he continues to determine his best attacking unit.

That discussion is further complicated by the fact that Werner and Havertz, in particular, can be moved across the front line, with the former playing as a striker as well as on the wing with the latter playing out wide and centrally as either an attacking midfielder or a false nine at times with .

Lampard says it will take more than just one game to determine where the duo fit in with Chelsea's plans.

"We've played one game. It's hard. They both have the flexibility in which they played at their previous clubs," Lampard said at a press conference ahead of this weekend's clash with the Reds.

"Kai Havertz played most of his games on the right wing, a No 10 and occasionally as a No 9, a No 8 earlier in his career. Timo Werner has played on the left wing, one of two strikers and as the sole striker for both country and club.

"Of course that will be something that remains slightly flexible. Trying to find the balance of the team as a whole. They are going to add a lot no matter what position they play."

Werner shone in his first Premier League match, repeatedly getting in behind the Brighton defence while also drawing a penalty for Jorginho's game-opening goal. Havertz, meanwhile, had a quieter debut, featuring for 80 minutes before the introduction of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

After facing Liverpool, Chelsea will host Barnsley in the third round of the before facing West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.