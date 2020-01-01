Lampard hoping Hudson-Odoi stays at Chelsea but can’t rule out late raid from Bayern Munich

The Blues boss included the England international winger from the start against Crystal Palace and still feels that he has plenty to offer

Frank Lampard says Callum Hudson-Odoi is “absolutely” still part of his plans at , but the Blues boss admits he cannot rule out launching a late raid for the winger.

The champions, who have been heavily linked with the international in the past, are ready to rekindle their interest in a talented 19-year-old.

Goal has been able to confirm that Bayern are exploring the option of taking Hudson-Odoi on an initial season-long loan agreement that includes an option to buy.

Lampard is aware of the rumours but opted to start a Stamford Bridge academy graduate in a 4-0 victory over and would like to keep a useful option on his books.

The Chelsea manager told reporters when asked for a transfer update: “I think Callum’s performance, especially in the second half when he was more aggressive and getting at the full-back on the outside, he has the ability on the ball and the pace to do that and put crosses into the box, which he can absolutely do.

“Callum is absolutely part of my plans here. We have [Christian] Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech injured before Christian came back in today.

“We need options and what Callum showed today and the second half against is exactly what he needs to show. I am pleased with him.”

Bayern boss Hansi Flick has kept the speculation regarding Hudson-Odoi ticking over with an admission that he is open to the idea of adding another wide attacker to his ranks.

He has said: “I don't know what will happen. But he is one of the biggest talents in his position. So it is normal that a club like Bayern deals with him.”

When those comments were put to him, Lampard added when asked if he can offer a definitive answer on Hudson-Odoi’s future: “There is no definitive answer.

“By Monday we will know the answer. They might have declared their interest, which is one thing, but as I have just said there in terms of the squad, everything that happens by Monday will be things that are firstly good for us as a club because Callum is our player, and what Callum wants comes into consideration.

“It has to be right for everybody. At the minute I want Callum as part of my squad, especially with what he offered up today and the second half against West Brom. That is where I am at.”