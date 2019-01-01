Lampard: Chelsea have a long way to go to match Ajax youth academy

The Blues have called on several academy graduates to fill key roles in the first-team and the manager hopes more are on the way

's youth system may have alleviated some of the damage done by the club's transfer ban, but coach Frank Lampard admits they have a "long way to go" before they can claim to have matched .

The Dutch giants’ youth academy is world-famous, having produced some of ’ greatest ever players throughout the years.

Chelsea have had to call upon those who have come through their own system and benefitted from loan spells in other leagues after the Blues were punished by FIFA for breaking rules on recruiting young players.

The likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Fikayo Tomori have all made an impression since breaking into the first-team, helping Lampard's team to a five-game winning run in all competitions heading into their clash with Ajax.

Although Lampard is happy the London club are producing exciting players, hd feels it will take a long time for them to build the kind of reputation Ajax currently have.

"We've got a long way to go to claim the similarities, but I think pride in the short term, yes," he told reporters when asked if the Blues' academy can be compared to their rivals'.

"We shouldn't get carried away with ourselves, it's great we have a good feeling at the club in terms of the young players that have come through.

"I think it's long-deserved recognition for the academy itself and those players as well, but we are at a place here that is steeped in history of bringing young players through, creating great teams with groups of young players over the years.

"We have a long way to go to do that. But in the short term, I'm certainly happy and we need to continue working so that they continue their development, the young players."

Ajax reached the semi-finals of the Champions League with a young squad last season, losing out to in the dying seconds of the tie.

And Lampard hopes to take inspiration from the Eredivisie champions' achievement by boosting his players' confidence.

"I aim to give them confidence because I believe in them," he added. "What Ajax did last year was incredible: to get as far as they did with such a young team.

Article continues below

"With us, I think you see my belief in them because even though everyone says we had a transfer ban and it’s the only option I have, that’s not true. I have lots of options in the squad and I make the options on the players I feel should play.

"The young players have shown it and I believe in them. That’s a good thing. But we mustn’t get carried away with thinking that’s the end of the story. It’s a nice story until now but success in the longer term is what we have to work for.

"I keep saying it is just the beginning of the road but I feel like by having belief in them, they can feel that back, which is good. I also need to be strong in driving them to get better all the time."