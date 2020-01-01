LaLiga club praise MFL in ECP implementation

Levante UD president throws support behind introduction of Economic Control Programme in the professional game of Malaysian football.

Francisco Javier Catalan Vena feels that Malaysian Football League (MFL) has made the right move in introducing ECP as he firmly believe that is the right move to combat financial problems with teams.

Having already seen the success of ECP in LaLiga, he knows it is the right formula that will enable MFL to improve the financial management of teams in the M-League.

Admittedly, he was also one of the sceptics when the ECP was brought into LaLiga back in 2014 but has since been won over by the effectiveness of the program.

"Club in LaLiga used to have a lot of debts. Of course we weren't happy with ECP at the start because it was a drastic change but now we can say that it was the best decision for Spanish football.

"It has made us a better football club not only on the field but also off the field. It also puts us on a level playing field with the other teams.

"There's good competition between the bigger, medium and smaller teams where everyone is following the same rules to compete.

"MFL having the ECP shows that they are committed to improving to be the best in the continent. That is the kind of ambition that will make them a role model in the future," said Catalan.

Catalan was in recently to ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Futsal Club and offered his thoughts on the ECP.

