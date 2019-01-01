LAFC, New York Red Bulls & Minnesota United add young DPs on hectic MLS transfer deadline day

MLS transfer deadline day saw plenty of movement, with the league leaders landing a young designated player to bolster their talented attack

As if needed more attacking firepower, the club has signed a new young designated player in the form of Brian Rodriguez from Uruguayan giants Penarol.

The 19-year-old forward comes to to join up with an LAFC attack that has already netted 61 goals through 23 matches and boasts the league's leading scorer in the form of Carlos Vela.

LAFC has a comfortable lead atop the MLS standings heading into the closing run of the season, but the second-year club wasn't alone in making big moves on deadline day.

also landed a young DP, signing a Uruguayan of their own in 18-year-old Thomas Chacon from Danubio FC. The Loons lead the chasing pack in the Western Conference but currently sit 14 points back of Bob Bradley's outfit.

Not to be outdone, the brought a young DP in on loan, with the club landing winger Josh Sims for the rest of the MLS season.

Fresh off of the news that Wayne Rooney would be leaving at the end of the season, jumped back into the transfer market on Wednesday as well.

United landed Norwegian international Ola Kamara from Chinese side Shenzhen F.C. for a fee of $2.5 million, bringing the striker back to MLS. The club also landed MLS veterans Emmanuel Boateng and Felipe as the capital side looks to make a push for an MLS Cup title before Rooney heads back to .

The were also active in the transfer dealings.

The Canadian club made headlines by signing former Barcelona midfielder Bojan Krkic​ from Stoke City, but the Impact weren't done there. The Impact also reached a deal to bring back 20-year-old Ballou Tabla on loan from B. The Impact sit sixth in the Eastern Conference, with the top seven teams earning playoff spots. The club also reportedly sent MLS veteran Micheal Azira and a second-round draft pick in the 2020 MLS draft to the in exchange for Jorge Corrales​ and the top spot in the allocation order, which the Impact used to land Tabla.

The , on the outside looking in as it stands in the Western Conference playoff race, also made a move to bolster their attack, trading for LAFC forward Christian Ramirez.

Another team hoping to make a push for the playoffs in the West, , landed some help for the midfield in a trade with Kansas City which sent Kelyn Rowe to Utah in exchange for international roster slot for 2019 and $75,000 in targeted allocation money.