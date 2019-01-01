Lack of fan support in Baku for Europa League final a 'problem for UEFA' - Pedro

The Chelsea star believes the lack of traveling support will present a problem for the governing body, with the atmosphere sure to be lacking

star Pedro thinks that UEFA have “a problem” on their hands of the final, with supporters of Chelsea and not expected to travel to Baku in bulk for the match.

Just over 6000 supporters are expected to make the trek from London to Azerbaijan, making up just 10 per cent of the expected crowd at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

Ticket and travel prices have largely priced out supporters from both clubs, with the two sides only expected to use half of the allocated tickets from UEFA.

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the best supported clubs in , and the lack supporters expected at the ground has Pedro worried about the atmosphere for what should be an entertaining showpiece event.

“It is a pity for us because you don’t feel the supporters,” he told a press conference. “It is better to give a lot of tickets to the supporters.

“It is a problem for UEFA because I think it will be a very good final on the pitch.”

Despite the lack of supporters expected, the Spaniard is of the opinion that the London derby will offer up an open match for fans who do decide to attend.

“Maybe it will be open because Arsenal press really high, play good football and also for us it is the same ideas and style,” he said.

“I think it will be an open game.”

Part of the narrative heading into the match surrounds it being Arsenal’s final chance at qualifying for the .

Chelsea secured their spot in England’s top four, and with the Europa League often considered an afterthought, there is an assumption that Arsenal have more to play for.

But Pedro claims both sides have plenty on the line.

“We are in the Champions League, the final of the and also in another final now,” he said.

“If we win this European title then it is a great season for us.

“I think there is the same motivation for both. For them, it is a good opportunity to get to the Champions League but we want to win the title.”