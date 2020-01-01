Kwadwo Asamoah available for Inter Milan against Juventus

The Ghanaian wing-back has recovered from a recurring knee injury that has limited his participation this season

Kwadwo Asamoah will be available for selection when Milan take on his former club in a rescheduled game on Sunday according to Corriere dello Sport.

The 31-year old international has been battling with a knee problem for a huge chunk of the season, limiting him to 11 appearances in all competitions.

He was an unused substitute in the back-to-back victories against and , but the injury resurfaced and missed the defeat at .

More teams

He has been seen in training since then, sharing pictures of sessions on social media.

Asamoah will have to fight it out with Ashley Young and Cristiano Biraghi who have filled in at left wing-back in his absence.

Article continues below

One wing-back that will unavailable for this tie is loanee and former international Victor Moses who is nursing a hip injury.

He has played seven times in all competitions since arriving in January with the league defeat to Lazio and semi-final first leg loss by the only blemishes so far.

The Derby d’Italia was originally scheduled for the previous weekend but was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.