Kudus: Ghana prodigy pays tribute to Nouri after Ajax move

The 19-year-old has dedicated his signing to the former Ajax starlet whose career was cut short in tragic circumstances

’s latest signing Mohammed Kudus has dedicated his move to former youth international Abdelhak Nouri.

The international completed a move to the Dutch Eredivisie outfit from Nordsjaelland on a five-year-deal reportedly worth €9 million.

Before heading for the Johan Cruyff Arena, the 19-year-old had scored 11 times in 25 league games for the Danish top-flight side in the just-concluded season.

More teams

Excited by the prospect of playing in the Netherlands, the prodigy went on social media to thank the Wild Tigers as well as Right to Dream Academy, where he began his football career.

Ultimately, he paid tribute to the retired starlet whose football career was cruelly cut short during the club's pre-season tour of the Austrian Alps in July 2017.

Nouri collapsed against due to cardiac arrhythmia and was in a coma for two years and nine months.

"Elated to join Ajax & braced for the future cos it’s a special place with a new culture and challenges,” Kudus wrote on Instagram.

“I considered #34 but I dedicate my signing to Abdelhak “Appie” Nouri a brother in faith to keep his dreams alive.

"I owe this to all the staff & teammates at Nordsjaelland and Right to Dream.

“I look forward to further developing and winning with the team and fans. Officially a lion with the Lancers & de Godenzonen.”

Meanwhile, his coach at Nordsjaelland Jan Laursen has described the Ghanaian’s progress as fantastic, while hoping that he actualises his big potential in future.

“Kudus' journey and development with us has been fantastic. A huge gift must be given to Kudus himself and to the many coaches, staff members and teammates who have contributed to the big step he is now ready to take," said Laursen.

"That the choice ends up falling on Ajax is the result of a very long and thorough process where they have followed him closely and they have been really thorough and have laid out a plan for him so that his development can continue and we will hopefully see him realise the enormous potential in future.

Article continues below

"It is no coincidence that Kudus has reached where he is now and that he could strive so quickly in FCN and .

"His time at Right to Dream Academy shaped him into the strong player and strong man he is today. The many tournaments he played with his [would-be] future teammates in FC Nordsjaelland at our joint international academy have had a great impact on the feeling and welcome and as he was ready to perform both humanly and as a football player.

"We are very proud of both Kudus, his entire journey and the great work behind it all in Denmark and in Ghana."