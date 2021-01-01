Kudus: Ghana and Ajax star ends season on high with Eredivisie award

The 20-year-old's string of fine performances in May has not gone unnoticed

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named Talent of the Month of May in the Dutch Eredivisie, the club have announced.

The 20-year-old picked up the latest honour for the season after a string of fine performances for the Lancers in four appearances in the month under review.

It seals his renaissance and good end to the 2020-21 term after injury disrupted a strong start to the campaign.

"Mohammed Kudus has been personally decorated for his game on the Dutch fields in recent weeks,” Ajax have announced on their official website.

"The Ajax midfielder has been named talent of the month in May in the Eredivisie. Kudus received the accompanying trophy at the Toekomst Sports Complex.

"Twenty-year-old Kudus came into action with Ajax four times this month and scored a hundred percent in terms of victories: FC Emmen (4-0), Feyenoord (0-3), VVV-Venlo (3-1) and Vitesse (1-3) were all defeated. The Ghanaian was also accurate against Feyenoord and VVV-Venlo.

"Kudus succeeds teammate Jurrien Timber, who was awarded the prize in April."

Kudus started in two of the four games played and scored two goals.

In his first game of the month, he came on as a second-half substitute against Emmen before scoring after once again coming on as a substitute against Feyenoord in a 3-0 win.

His strong impact from the bench earned him starts in the final two games of the season against VVV Venlo and Vitesse Arnhem, scoring in the penultimate match.

After a strong start to the season, Kudus suffered a big setback in October when he picked up a meniscus injury on his Champions League debut against Liverpool, a situation which kept him on the sidelines until January.

On his return, he suffered another setback which forced him back to the treatment room for one more month.

He joined Ajax in a five-year deal from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland last summer.

The attacker, who has urged former Nordsjaelland teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana to join him at Ajax, has been named in Ghana's squad for their upcoming friendlies against Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire next month.