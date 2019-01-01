Yusri desperate to fix KL's leaky defence

The new head coach of Kuala Lumpur is under no illusion what is most pertinent for his team to get right before the start of the 2019 Super League.

It will be a baptism of fire for Yusri in his new role at KL as he side will start the new season with arguably the most difficult set of fixtures. Starting at home to Pahang before going away to Johor Darul Ta'zim FC and Perak before returning home to face Terengganu FC makes his task unenviable one.

Having had a very difficult year with Kelantan last season, changing team does not make Yusri's work any easier and the former Malaysia international pinpointed to the defence as one specific area to get right before facing teams who finished in the top half of the league last season.

A massive 70 goals were conceded by KL last season, 51 in the Super League, 4 in the FA Cup and 14 in the Malaysia Cup. That is from 32 matches which meant that KL conceded over 2 goals a game which doens't augur well for any team who wants to be competitive.

"In my time with this new team, I see that there's a lot that I have to fix especially the defence as well as the team shape during defending. That is because when we look at the fact, KL conceded 70 goals in all competitions last season. So in my personal view, teams in the Super League can't only focus on scoring goals but the defence has to improve as well."

"The past experience has to be used to good effect by the players and I hope KL will be so easily breached by any team in the coming season," said Yusri in an interview with Malaysian Football League.

Thus far KL have moved to secure the signings of Khair Jones, Fitri Omar and Alif Samsudin to improve the defence. But as well they also have to find a way to nullify the departures of Syazwan Andik, and Azmeer Yusof from the team.

KL will open their season by hosting Pahang at the KLFA Stadium in Cheras on February 1 2019.

