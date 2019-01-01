KL's destiny in their own hands, insists Yee Fatt

After their league defeat to Klang Valley rivals Selangor, Kuala Lumpur now have six matches left to secure their top-tier survival.

's top-tier survival will still be decided by themselves, insists caretaker boss Chong Yee Fatt after they lost 2-1 to in their round 16 encounter on Saturday.

A contentious late penalty awarded to the hosts at the Shah Alam Stadium was converted by Sandro da Silva for the winner, and denied the City Boys from coming away with one point. Guilherme de Paula had earlier equalised from the spot himself for Kuala Lumpur (KL) in the 58th minute, to cancel out Ifedayo Olesegun's 36th-minute opener.

After the defeat, they currently sit one spot above the relegation zone with 14 points, separated by one and two points respectively from FC and Felda United.

Commenting on the defeat, he praised the way his charges played.

"Credit to my team, I'm happy with the way they played. We trailed at halftime and had to change things around, and although we lost to a late penalty, I'm happy with the way my men played tonight.

"The way we lost one point in injury time [was upsetting], but the result and the decision has been made. I have to accept it," said the former DRB-Hicom boss.

He is however bullish of their survival chances when asked, with six rounds remaining in this season's league campaign.

"I've told the boys to simply focus on our own [matches], because destiny is always in our own hands. Although we're disappointed with tonight's result, the way they played gave me very little to complain about.

"We will carry on fighting, there are six more [league] matches left," insisted Yee Fatt.

