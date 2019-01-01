Kovac needs more quality players – Magath backs under-fire Bayern boss

The former head coach has defended the current incumbent's work in Bavaria this season

Felix Magath believes head coach Niko Kovac needs more top players at his disposal amid growing speculation he is set to be sacked by the leaders.

The Bavarians are on the cusp of retaining their league crown and are already through to the DFB-Pokal final, but Kovac's future is far from certain.

Reports of unrest at Bayern, who lost to in the last 16, have led to suggestions former boss Kovac could be axed after just one season in charge, regardless of whether he wins the domestic double.

Magath spent three years in charge of Bayern – winning two Bundesliga titles and two DFB-Pokal trophies – and the 65-year-old said Kovac needs time to build his own quality team, especially with the likes of veteran stars Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery set to depart.

"Of course, we should not ignore the effect Niko Kovac had on the success of this Eintracht Frankfurt team," Magath told Omnisport after Kovac led Eintracht to DFB-Pokal success at the expense of Bayern last season.

"I am convinced that he will be able to finish a difficult first year at Bayern Munich [by] lifting two trophies in May.

"However, he will need some more top players who proved themselves internationally to get back to the highest level throughout next year's Champions League campaign."

Bayern host Kovac's former side Eintracht in the final match of the season on Saturday and only need a draw to beat to the title.

They will then face in the DFB-Pokal final in Berlin on May 25.