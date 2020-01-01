Koulibaly was 'extraordinary' even before I joined Napoli - Manolas

The Greek defender has forged a partnership with the Senegal international since moving to Naples last summer

Kostas Manolas has described his teammate and fellow centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly as "extraordinary".

The Greek defender moved to San Paolo last summer after five years with .

Both men have 34 combined appearances in this season.

More teams

"I saw him even before I arrived [Napoli] and he was extraordinary," Manolas told Radio Kiss Kiss as per TuttoMercato.

The partnership of Koulibaly and Manolas has been hindered by injury, especially for the latter who has been out with a thigh problem since Mid-February, added to a muscle injury that kept him out for much of January.

Article continues below

"Many say that in pairs we don't work but if you look at the numbers you will see that we played very little together," Manolas continued.

"It is difficult to reach a special understanding if it cannot be played together. I think, however, by playing together we can find it."

Despite the injury setback, Koulibaly - who has been with Napoli since 2014, remains one of the most sought after players in the transfer market.