'Kompany should retire right now' - Man City star's rocket sends fans crazy and Pep Guardiola's men back on top

The 33-year-old centre-back stepped up to rescue his side with the decisive goal against Leicester on Monday

Vincent Kompany was the unlikely hero for on Monday as his stunning goal against put his side back on top of the Premier League in their penultimate game of the season.

The Belgian centre-back's stunning goal from outside the box 70 minutes into the clash at the Etihad Stadium made the difference against Brendan Rodgers's side to restore City's one point lead over .

With just one game left to the campaign, Kompany's goal ensures the title is still in City's hands as they turn their attention to Sunday's trip to , while Liverpool host at Anfield.

In a tense and frustrating game for City, the 33-year-old captain stepped up in remarkable fashion to send the ball blazing into the top corner and send the stadium crazy.

But it was not just the City fans who went ballistic over the defender's first ever Premier League goal from outside the box, as those watching at home got caught up in the excitement and what it means for the title race.