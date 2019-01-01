Kolasinac boxing skills impress heavyweight champion Wilder as he reacts to carjacking

The American boxer believes the Arsenal full-back could have a future in the ring after he watched footage of the Bosnian fending off attackers

Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder was impressed by the fighting skills of Sead Kolasinac after watching the video of the carjacking ordeal suffered by the Arsenal defender and his team-mate Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners duo were attacked by two individuals in London on Thursday, with at least one appearing to be in possession of a knife as Kolasinac confronted the assailants.

The and Herzegovina international startles the attackers as they seemingly attempt to gain access to Ozil's car, with the video footage ending as Kolasinac appears to grab the second individual.

Neither player was hurt during the incident, with boxer Wilder having been impressed with Kolasinac's footwork after watching the clip of the attack unfolding.

"He’s got a nice bounce to him, he’s in and out," the 33-year-old American told The Sun.

"Wait until you see him throw a hook. We don’t know what his technique is like, but his footwork... he’s pretty mobile.

An incident took place in London today where 's Mesut Ozil was the victim of an attempted car-jacking.



Footage appears to show Sead Kolasinac fighting off attackers.



Arsenal comment: ”We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.” pic.twitter.com/38Y2l4FJro — Goal (@goal) July 25, 2019

"We’re going to have to work on him and make sure he doesn’t load up before because he’s very predictable and that makes him very vulnerable.

"He’s got quick feet, we can work with that."

Ozil thanked fans for their support after the incident, with the former international revealing that his wife was also in the car at the time.

Kolasinac also took to social media in the aftermath of Thursday’s events, which took place near his London home, posting an image of the Gunners team-mates smiling with the caption "think we're fine".

There have as yet been no arrests made, meanwhile, with Metropolitan police confirming after the attack: "Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before 5pm on Thursday, July 25 to reports of an attempted robbery.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

Both Kolasinac and Ozil trained with Arsenal on Friday and will be available for the Gunners' Emirates Cup clash with on Sunday.