Kodjia's goal steers Al Gharafa to victory on Qatar Stars League restart

The Ivorian forward made a goalscoring return to action as Slavia Jokanovic's side boosted their chances of qualifying for the AFC Champions League

Jonathan Kodjia scored the match-winning goal as Al Gharafa pipped Al Arabi 1-0 in their first Stars League game since March.

The international's goal separated the two teams at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday after completing a fine team move with his calm finish in the 22nd minute.

The strike was Kodjia's fifth goal in the Stars League after making six appearances since his January signing from Premier League club .

He was in action for the duration as Al Gharafa boosted their chances of qualifying for the AFC next season.

They remain unmoved in the fourth spot with 31 points from 18 matches, a point behind third-placed Al Sadd who occupy the final qualification spot for the elite club competition in Asia.

Kodjia has instantly rediscovered his goalscoring boots in after struggling for playing minutes in earlier this season.

The 30-year-old, who played a key role in Aston Villa's promotion to the Premier League last season, was limited to just 112 minutes of football in six top-flight matches before his exit.

He joined Al Gharafa on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January and he has been a key part of the team's attack.

Next Sunday, Kodjia will be aiming to help Al Gharafa stretch their winning run when they host league leaders Al Duhail at the Al Janoub Stadium.

He has been a regular fixture in the Ivory Coast national team since his debut appearance in May 2016, and he was part of their 23-man squad to the 2019 in where he played five games.

The -born striker has scored 11 goals in 24 international appearances for the Elephants so far.