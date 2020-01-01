Klopp will become the Germany coach, but only when he decides – Voller

The former national team boss believes Joachim Low still has some time left in the role, despite a recent 6-0 thumping by Spain

boss Jurgen Klopp will one day coach according to Rudi Voller, a man who has himself held that position.

Klopp is currently on a high at Anfield, having led the Reds to the Premier League title last season and while Germany are currently reeling off the back of a 6-0 thumping by , Voller does not predict change any time soon.

Indeed, he says that Joachim Low, who has been in charge of the national team since 2006, remains the correct man for the job, despite coming under massive criticism for recent performances.

“I do believe that Jogi Low can still do it for a while, but at some point it will be Jurgen Klopp,” he told Sky90.

One of the reasons that Low is presently under fire is because of his stance towards Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, a trio he has frozen out of the national team.

Voller, meanwhile, indicated that he does not think the three players are essential to the strong functioning of the side.

“You have to be open to saying: ‘What makes sense?’ But I don’t think all three are necessary either,” he indicated.

Germany finished second in Nations League Group A4 but managed to win only two of their fixtures in the pool.

Indeed, they had gone into their final match with Spain as the group leaders only to be blown away in , with Ferran Torres notably bagging a hat-trick for the hosts. Germany, meanwhile, did not manage a single shot on target and posted just 30 per cent of possession.

Such a result comes off the back of a wretched performance at 2018 World Cup. In , the Germans failed to make it past the group stage for the first time in the modern era.

Low, though, is supported by his success in 2014, when Germany went to and became world champions thanks to Mario Gotze’s extra-time strike against .

He has overseen 189 games for Germany and has claimed 120 victories with just 31 defeats, boasting a win percentage of 63.49.