Klopp wants Liverpool to slam door on rivals after another inspiring another goalkeeping masterclass

The Reds saw Nick Pope help Burnley to a 1-1 draw at Anfield last time out, with their manager looking for his champions to be more clinical

Jurgen Klopp wants to retain their ruthless streak through to the end of the season, with the German looking for the newly-crowned Premier League champions to keep slamming doors on rivals.

The Reds have done that on a regular basis throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

A record-setting title triumph has been taken in by those at Anfield, with a first top-flight crown in 30 years wrapped up with seven games to spare.

Liverpool got over that line when competitive action resumed in mid-June, but they have taken their foot off the pedal somewhat.

A humbling defeat was endured at in their first outing since seeing a coronation confirmed, while points have also been dropped against Everton and Burnley.

The latter left Anfield with a 1-1 draw on Saturday, with the Clarets becoming the first side to take anything from a trip to the red half of Merseyside this season.

Nick Pope’s heroics between the sticks allowed Sean Dyche’s side to collect a share of the spoils, but Klopp believes Liverpool should have been more clinical and is eager to see lofty standards maintained through their three remaining fixtures.

He told the club’s official website: "It's not the first time in my life that my team inspires a goalkeeper to a sensational performance, but it was like it.

"But there were moments when Nick still made a save but we should have made it better. But then there were two or three absolutely outstanding saves.

"It was a super game in moments, super, super game, exactly like we wanted to do. But in the end, we left the door open for them and that should not happen.

"If you find a way in the game which causes the opponents massive problems, come on, stick to it, do it – and we did it to a specific extent. But then we were not clear enough anymore, so that's how it is.

"How I said, we left the door open for them and they used the situation, which is a special skill of that team."

Next up for Liverpool is a meeting with inconsistent , with the Gunners set to welcome the Reds to Emirates Stadium on Wednesday coming off the back of a 2-1 derby defeat to .

Klopp added on that test for his side: "It will be different but we will have a bit more space [preparation time], which is good.

"We have one more day. The last seven days now were really incredible, three games in pretty much a week is unbelievable in that moment.

"But it is how it is and now we have one day more and then hopefully we can completely recover.

"We will and then we go again against Arsenal, which will be an interesting one."