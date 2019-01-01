Klopp told where to invest Liverpool's summer transfer kitty as Carragher calls for reinforcements

The Reds legend is not convinced that another striker is required at Anfield in the next window, but he does sees other areas in need of strengthening

do not need to bring in another striker this summer, says Jamie Carragher, but the Reds have been told they should be looking to reinforce their ranks with another full-back and creative midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp has stated on a number of occasions that there will be no repeat at Anfield in 2019 of the elaborate spending which has accompanied recent windows.

Sizeable investment has been pumped into the playing staff on Merseyside, with big money required to land the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Naby Keita.

Liverpool now boast a squad that has been able to sustain challenges for Premier League and honours, with Klopp able to select from international-calibre options across the field.

Carragher, though, believes that a few minor tweaks will help to keep the Reds competitive and add even greater depth to a side that intends to continue chasing down major honours on multiple fronts.

The iconic former defender has already conceded that he would re-sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona if the Brazilian were to be available for the right price, with his ball-playing ability ticking one of the boxes that Klopp should be seeking to address.

“I think we could do with a defender, a full-back who can play both right-back and left-back,” Carragher told the Liverpool Echo.

“I don't think the cover for Trent [Alexander-Arnold] or Robbo [Andy Robertson] has been at the level we have needed at times.

“We've had to use James Milner and Jordan Henderson there and they do really good jobs, but it's not like having a proper full-back there.

“We need another attacker on the level of the front three. Not a centre forward. People are saying we need a striker, but I don't believe that.

“Another [Sadio] Mane type, maybe a bit younger and up and coming.

“People talk about the wide players, I don't know too much about them other than seeing them in the Champions League. But somebody who can play left, right and through the middle, who can move about.

“So you'd have four players going for three positions. And you'd still have Rhian Brewster coming through and Divock Origi.

“We don't need a striker because Mane and [Mohamed] Salah can play up front, and [Roberto] Firmino is first choice.”

With potential additions to come, Liverpool will be looking for their current crop to end the 2018-19 campaign on a high when they face domestic rivals in the Champions League final on June 1.