Klopp the nearest thing the Premier League has seen to Ferguson – Dublin

The former Manchester United man says there are parallels between the German and the hugely successful Old Trafford boss

manager Jurgen Klopp is the closest thing to Sir Alex Ferguson that the Premier League has seen since the Scot retired, Dion Dublin, who worked under the latter at has argued.

Klopp is on the verge of leading the Anfield club to their first English league title in 30 years, having established a record 22-point advantage at the summit of the standings, with the Reds having taken 73 points from a possible 75 on offer.

The German may have a long way to go to match the 13 titles that Ferguson won at bitter rivals United, but according to Dublin, he is working along the same lines.

"I think Klopp is possibly the closest thing to Sir Alex in terms of going into Liverpool and taking charge of the footballing side of that club," Dublin said on the BBC’s ‘Football Focus’ programme.

"He's in charge of the money, where he wants to spend it, who he wants to spend it on and the Liverpool board are backing him.

"They've got the right man, he's got the right players in and they've just been brilliant."

Ferguson swung the balance of power in the long-standing rivalry in favour of the Red Devils thanks to a prolonged period of title-winning excellence, which abruptly halted when he retired in 2013.

Since then, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all sought to renew the fortunes of the Old Trafford side but none has come close to a league title.

Indeed, United face an uphill task to even finish in the top four this season as they currently lie sixth in the standings, six points behind Frank Lampard’s and even trailing newly promoted following a scoreless home draw against .

Meanwhile, Liverpool have regained the upper hand in the long-standing battle between the clubs to be ’s most successive side and post more than twice as many points as United in this season’s Premier League.

The Reds also retain interest in the and will face later this month in the competition, while their rivals will have to make do with a clash with .