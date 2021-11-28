Klopp takes swipe at Everton as Liverpool boss claims Merseyside derby is too physical

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has taken a swipe at Everton by claiming that the Merseyside derby is too physical.

The Reds are looking ahead to a clash against the Toffees in midweek after moving up to second in the Premier League standings with a 4-0 rout of Southampton.

That result marked the eighth win of the season for Klopp's side, who have only suffered one defeat in their opening 13 games, but the German doesn't believe form counts for anything during derby fixtures.

What's been said?

The Liverpool manager has admitted that the "intensity" of games with Everton do not make for an enjoyable experience on the touchline.

"It's always a completely different game, so I really very often don't like the intensity of the game, it's too much for me," Klopp told Sky Sports after the Southampton win.

"I like physical football, I have no problem with that, we play that, other teams play that, but in that game very often people put too much in. I can't say it's my favourite game of the year to be honest, because of that.

"But we have the chance to watch Everton tomorrow, we will prepare for the game and will try to make a normal but good football game."

What happened in last season's derbies?

Klopp's negative comments on the Merseyside derby are likely fuelled by the 2-2 draw that was played out between the two sides at Goodison Park in October last year.

Liverpool ended up losing Virgil van Dijk for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign as he suffered cruciate knee ligament damage following a late challenge from Jordan Pickford.

Article continues below

The Reds also saw Thiago sidelined due to a long-term injury after the midfielder was subjected to a red card challenge from Richarlison, and they ended up finishing third in the table.

Everton managed to pick up a surprise 2-0 win in the reverse fixture at Anfield, but will be heavy underdogs when they meet again on Wednesday after a poor start to the current season under Rafa Benitez.

Further reading